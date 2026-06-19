Ismael Kone ruled out of Canada's remaining FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with freak injury

New Delhi:

Co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Canada, after beginning their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia, have registered their first win of the season. The side took on Qatar in their second game and demolished the side, registering a 6-0 victory.

However, despite the magnificent win, one of the game's biggest moments was the injury to Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone. The incident happened in the eighth minute of the second half. A poor challenge by Qatar’s Assim Madibo saw Kone’s World Cup campaign end. He is expected to be out for 3-4 months, and Madibo, after the game also visited the Canadian dressing room to apologise.

The Canadian midfielder, in an attempt to control the ball, was caught late by Madibo as he directly hit the left leg. With Kone on the ground, the reaction from Qatar’s players made it clear what had happened. With the 24-year-old’s leg visibly broken, Madibo was in shock.

The referee quickly halted play as the Canadian’s teammates rushed to him. Medical staff were brought onto the ground immediately as he was carried off on a stretcher. However, despite the immense pain, Kone was captured lifting his thumb towards the Canadian supporters as he went off the field.

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Canada head coach Jesse Marsch reflected on Kone’s situation

After the game, Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch took centre stage and talked about the injury situation to Kone. He revealed that while he has not met and talked to the 24-year-old yet, he is preparing for surgery and branded it a big loss for his side.

"It was right in front of us, and everyone could hear the bone snap. I haven't spoken to Ismael yet, but he's at the hospital. He will prepare for surgery. Everybody's a little shaken by the whole experience because of the nature of the injury, and also because Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team. It will be a big loss for us,” Marsch was quoted as saying by BBC.

With four points in two matches, Canada now sits at the top of group B, and the side is looking towards the knockouts of the tournament. They will need a win or a draw in their next game to secure qualification.

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