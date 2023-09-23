ISL 2023: Mohun Bagan kick off title defence with 3-1 win over newly-promoted Punjab FC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOHUN BAGAN Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC in ISL match on Sep 23

Mohun Bagan Super Giants recorded an easy 3-1 win against debutant Punjab FC to kick off their Indian Super League title defence in style on Saturday, September 23. Australian forwards Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos registered first-half strikes and then Manvir Singh rounded off with a third goal to give the champions a thumping win at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

The Mariners entered the game after their historic record-breaking triumph in the Durand Cup. They continued the momentum with a dominant display over the new-promoted Punjab side at home ground. Jason Cummings made an instant impact on his debut for the giants with a breakthrough goal in the first half and then also provided a brilliant assist to Petratos's goal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants starting lineup: Kaith (gk), Hamill, Yuste, Anwar, Subhasish, Glan, Sahal, Cummings, Asish, Petratos, Colaco.

Punjab FC starting lineup: Chemjong (gk), Salah, Lhungdim, Asisi, Prabhu, Pradhan, Mera, Talal, Vanlalremdika, Majcen, Mohan

