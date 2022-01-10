ISL 2021-22: Test for East Bengal defence against attacking Jamshedpur FC

Follow us on Image Source : SC EAST BENGAL (TWITTER) File photo of East Bengal players during a training session.

Dwelling at the bottom of the table, SC East Bengal's search for the maiden win of the season won't exactly be the priority as they face a strong Jamshedpur FC in a Hero Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

SCEB dished out a gritty display against heavyweights Mumbai City FC in a goalless draw. It was the first clean sheet for the wooden spooners and despite having only one foreign player, Daniel Chima Chukwu on the starting eleven, Renedy Singh made sure his wards never gave up.

The Kolkata giants are in the rock-bottom of the points table for quite some time now, winless in the first half of the season and having just six points from 10 games.

Plagued with injuries to as many as three foreign players and key frontman Antonio Perosevic out with suspension, Renedy will have his task cut out against the likes of Greg Stewart and Peter Hartley in attack and defence respectively.

East Bengal will be without the services of foreign defenders Tomislav Mrcela and Franjo Prce, both of whom are nursing injuries. The red and gold brigade suffered another setback in the last game when Joyner Lourenco picked up a knock.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, is on the opposite side of the spectrum. They are fourth in the table and a win against SCEB will take them further up in the ladder and within touching distance of the top spot depending on other results.

The Owen-Coyle coached side got back to winning ways with a win over NorthEast United and will fancy their chances against a depleted SCEB.

Coyle will be pleased by the fact that Jordan Murray has proved he can lead the attack with the Australian forward finding the back of the net in the last game.

