Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • BSP MP Danish Ali tests Covid positive, attended Parliament yesterday
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic charged with violent conduct against referee

ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic charged with violent conduct against referee

He faces "sanctions for serious infringement punishable by an expulsion undertaken against Match Officials", according to Article 50 of the Code.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 13:45 IST
File photo of Antonio Perosevic
Image Source : TWITTER @INDSUPERLEAGUE

File photo of Antonio Perosevic

SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic, on Tuesday, has been charged with "violent conduct against referee" by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) after the red card incident during their ISL match against NorthEast United FC on December 17. 

The player was show caused by the national federation's disciplinary body.

The game took place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The charge notice issued by the committee states Perosevic was "expelled for using excessive force against referee".

"Perosevic has been reported violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," an ISL media release read.

He faces "sanctions for serious infringement punishable by an expulsion undertaken against Match Officials", according to Article 50 of the Code.

The player has been provided time till December 23 to submit a reply, defending his actions.

Perosevic will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in SC East Bengal's next game against Hyderabad FC on December 23.

- With inputs from PTI

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News