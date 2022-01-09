Follow us on Image Source : ISL File photo of Kerala Blasters forward Adrian Luna (left).

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad Live Streaming: When and where how to watch ISL Live online

At what time does Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC start?

Kerala Blasters will look to re-enter the top four but they will face a resolute test against Hyderabad FC when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League in Vasco on Sunday. Kerala played out two draws in their last two outings and are now in the fifth spot with 14 points from nine games. A win on the morrow will take them to the top four but second-placed Hyderabad will want to keep snapping at league leaders Mumbai City FC’s heels and therefore, they are expected to come hard at Kerala. (PTI)

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC will start at 07.30 PM in Vasco (Goa).

When is Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC?

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad will take place on January 9 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad?

You can watch Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad live football streaming match on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad?

You can watch Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu)