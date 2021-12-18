ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan sack head coach Habas

Follow us on Image Source : ISL File photo of Antonio Lopez Habas.

Six matches into their Indian Super League 2021-22 season, ATK Mohun Bagan have sacked their most successful coach Antonio Lopez Habaz as the team languishes in the sixth position in the 11-team points table.

The 64-year-old Spanish coach, who led the team to two consecutive title successes, was under fire after the side slumped to a four-match winless streak. The final nail in the coffin was ATKMB's 3-3 draw against fellow strugglers Bengaluru FC.

"ATKMB has released Antonio Habas as the Head Coach for ATK Mohun Bagan," the Mariners stated in a release.

Manuel Cascallana who is currently the assistant coach will be the interim coach, it added. Known to put up a balanced outfit both in attack and defence, the team has been struggling, especially after the departure of their centre back Sandesh Jhingan, who has left for Croatian club, Sibenik.

Injury to star Spanish defender Tiri has further compounded their misery as they have leaked 13 goals already from six matches. Habas had coached the erstwhile Atletico de Kolkata to the inaugural title in 2014, defeating Kerala Blasters in the final.

Under Habas, ATK made a last-four finish the next season. Habas returned for his second stint in 2019 and guided them to their second title, becoming the first manager to lift the coveted trophy twice.

