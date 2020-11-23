Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Watch OFC vs HFC Live Online on Hotstar

Monday, November 23, 2020
     
Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Find full details on when and where to watch OFC vs HFC Live Online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2020 19:02 IST
Image Source : INDSUPERLEAGUE

OFC vs HFC Live Streaming: In match number four of the 2020/21 season, Odisha FC take on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium. Both teams seek to make a fresh start to the campaign having incurred a forgettable season in 2019/20. Hyderabad lost 12 games and conceded 39 goals. Odisha conceded 31 goals.The ISL season will also mark the return of major sporting action in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire tournament will take place in Goa. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

When is the ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match FC Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will take place on Friday, November 23.

What are the timings of ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC being played?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will be played at the GMC Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can you live stream the ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

