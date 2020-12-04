ISL 2020-21: Struggling East Bengal aim to register maiden win, get season going against NorthEast United

Image Source : TWITTER/SC EAST BENGAL Robbie Fowler's side is yet to score in the league.

After successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will look to register their first win as they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday.

Robbie Fowler's side is yet to score in the league and have conceded five goals in their opening two fixtures. The former Liverpool striker believes that it was individual errors that cost his side the points. "In all honesty, I will love to have them (more reinforcements) in all areas of the park. But I can't complain because we have what we have. Individual errors have cost us," Fowler said.

Meanwhile NorthEast will aim to carry on with their positive start to the season. "We want to compete. We are going in a good direction. We have to improve a lot. The goal for this season is to be competitive. We have to take one game at a time. We will do everything we can to win," said coach Gerard Nus.

NorthEast United might have a lot going for them but the one area that is a concern is scoring from open play. Three of the four goals that Highlanders have scored are from set-pieces.

With both sides letting their opponents have most of the ball in their previous matches and preferring to attack on the counter, Saturday's clash will make for interesting viewing.