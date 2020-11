Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Watch SCEB vs ATKMB Live Online on Hotstar

SCEB vs ATKMB Live Streaming: In Match 8 of the on-going ISL 2020-21, East Bengal face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. This will be the first time in history that the Kolkata Derby will be played under the ISL tournament. The two clubs, both over 100 years old, have met each other in over 30 different competitions with East Bengal leading 127-111 in the head-to-head tie in 353 games. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

What are the timings of ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

Where is the ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan being played?

The ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on Thursday, November 27.The ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST.

The ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium

Which TV channel will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

The ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can you live stream the ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

The ISL 2020-21 Match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.