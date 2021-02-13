ISL 2020/21: Ishan Pandita rescues FC Goa as Gaurs hold Chennaiyin to 2-2 draw

Image Source : TWITTER/@INDSUPERLEAGUE While Pandita and Igor Angulo scored for Goa, Jakub Sylvestr and Lallianzuala Chhangte found the net for Chennaiyin.

An injury-time strike by young Ishan Pandita helped FC Goa play out a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday

The draw, Goa's sixth on the trot, helped the Gaurs climb to the third spot on the table.



It was Chennaiyin who started stronger but failed to take advantage of a couple of early chances. Just when it looked like their profligacy in front of goal was going to cost them, Chennaiyin took the lead.

It was Reagan Singh who paved the way for the goal with some great work down the right wing. He found Sylvestr through an army of Goa defenders, who took a couple of touches before producing an excellent finish despite losing his balance and going to the ground.

Chennaiyin's lead lasted less than six minutes as Goa went looking for the equaliser and were awarded a penalty. Eli Sabia, while rivalling Angulo to get to a cross only managed to do so with his hand and the referee promptly pointed to the spot.

There was some drama as Angulo slotted home the penalty only for the referee to order him to retake it. But the Spaniard made no mistake the second time as he dragged his team back to level terms.

Despite conceding, Chennaiyin mustered up enough resolve to go on the attack again and it was them who created the better chances in the first half. The best of them came right before the half time whistle as Sylvestr hit the woodwork, despite only having Goa keeper Dheeraj Singh to beat.

Chennaiyin's endeavour yielded fruits in the second half as they regained the lead. But the goal did not make for good viewing for Goa fans as it came from confusion between Dheeraj and his defenders.

The young keeper came out for the ball only to run into one of his defenders. The ball found its way to an unmarked Lallianzuala Chhangte who made no mistake from close range.

It looked like Goa would rue that mistake as the match progressed into injury time without them looking like finding an equaliser. However, then came Pandita with his late goal, something he has a knack for.

