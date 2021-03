Image Source : @INDSUPERLEAGUE Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to win maiden title

A late winner from Bipin Singh helped Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 and win their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

Mumbai are only the second team, after Bengaluru FC in 2018-19, to finish on top of the league and win the final in the same season.