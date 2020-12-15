ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan aiming to get mojo back against fifth-placed Goa

Image Source : TWITTER/ATK MOHUN BAGAN ATKMB are facing two injury concerns with doubts over Javi Hernandez and Tiri.

Having slipped from the top position after going winless in their last two outings, ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to get their mojo back when they take on an in-form FC Goa in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

While the Mariners are placed third on the table with 10 points after five games, their opponents, FC Goa, occupy the fifth spot with eight points. The contest will not only see two of the strongest teams in the league cross swords but will also pit two tactically sound managers with contrasting philosophies.

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas does not rely much on possession football. His side is known for counter-attacking and being defensively organised. So far, the Kolkata giants have had an average of 46 per cent possession -- the third-lowest by a team this season.

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa side are the opposite. The Gaurs love dominating opponents and have usually accounted for the lion's share of the ball. They have averaged 59 per cent possession -- the most by a team this campaign.

ATKMB are facing two injury concerns with doubts over Javi Hernandez and Tiri. Injuries to the duo have disrupted the balance of the side and Habas acknowledged the problem after his side dropped points in their previous game against Hyderabad FC.

"There is a long way (to go this season).Obviously, we don't want to lose but we have many problems with injuries. But we have to recover the players and make them compete," Habas said.

While Igor Angulo will aim to extend his goal-scoring tally for the Gaurs, Roy Krishna will be key for ATKMB during counter-attacks. The Fijian has

scored four of his team's six goals so far – with all their goals coming in the second half.

Out of the five goals FC Goa have let in so far, three have come after the break and Ferrando is aware his side will need to be alert throughout the game.

"It's so very important to have one plan for the team since we play against a very good team, not only Krishna," Ferrando said.

"It's important to be compact of course (but) also (take care of) the time, area of the ball and the spaces. It's important to focus on these details for 90 minutes. This team is incredible because for 90 minutes they are working hard," he added.