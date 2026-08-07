Is Kolkata ready to host star-studded Brazil after Lionel Messi fiasco, which led to arrest of organiser?

Kolkata:

Kolkata is set to host one of the most significant fixtures in Indian football history on October 3 after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) secured West Bengal government's backing for an international friendly between India and five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil.

The match, scheduled at Salt Lake Stadium, will mark the first time India hosts a nation currently ranked among the world's top five in the FIFA rankings. In the meantime, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said the state government has committed administrative support required for an event of such scale after discussions with the West Bengal leadership.

The assurance comes as preparations gather pace for an occasion expected to draw massive public interest, particularly after crowd-control concerns surfaced during Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata last December.

“I met the Honourable Chief Minister a few days ago. I briefed him about the SOPs and the requirements to host a match of this stature. He assured me that several departments and ministries from the Government of West Bengal will assist and cooperate to ensure AIFF organises this match well and according to FIFA protocol,” Choubey told PTI.

Why is it different from Messi’s tour?

Choubey also said comparisons with the scenes witnessed during Messi's visit were misplaced. He added that an official FIFA international follows a structured operational framework and expects no problems like one that the organisers faced during Messi's tour.

“It was not a football match, it was more of an exhibition of an individual, of course he is the world's greatest footballer. But a football match is different and must be organised under the standard operating procedures of FIFA and AFC. The competition departments and several other departments are involved. God willing, the match will go well,” Choubey said.

“For any FIFA match, there are SOPs and protocols. Of course, without government support, it is not possible. I believe this match is not only a football match, it will give the Government of West Bengal, an opportunity to portray itself on a global platform where people talk about Kolkata football, Bengali football, India's football. I believe everyone, all the stakeholders would like to take this opportunity and put their best foot forward to ensure the match takes place nicely,” he added.

The AIFF views the fixture as part of a wider effort to expose the Indian men's team to stronger opposition through regular international friendlies. Chaubey said such matches are essential for evaluating progress and accelerating development. He further acknowledged that arranging a match against Brazil required sustained negotiations because of India's position in the FIFA rankings.

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