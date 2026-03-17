Iran pushes to move FIFA World Cup 2026 matches from USA to Mexico amid West Asia war

New Delhi:

Iran is seeking to move its FIFA World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, citing player safety amid escalating regional tensions. The country’s football federation president, Mehdi Taj, confirmed that negotiations with the governing body are underway to adjust the schedule that will help Iran.

Notably, Iran is scheduled to face New Zealand on 16 June and Belgium on 21 June in Los Angeles, followed by a match against Egypt in Seattle on 27 June. Now, since the tournament is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the goal is to relocate Iran’s matches. However, with the tournament set to begin in less than four months, a relocation may not be on the cards. Nevertheless, FIFA can consider it to avoid any late-minute drama.

"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's World Cup matches in Mexico," Taj said on a social media account linked to the Iranian embassy in Mexico.

Iran, USA and FIFA currently in talks

Tensions escalated after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, prompting Iranian counterattacks in Israel and allied Gulf states. Trump stated last week that while Iran is "welcome to the World Cup," attending in the US may put the team at risk.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that the organisation remains in regular contact with all participating nations, including Iran, and intends for matches to proceed according to the schedule announced in December 2025.

Iran has qualified for its fourth consecutive World Cup and did not withdraw after the US bombed three nuclear facilities last year. The national team stressed via Telegram that "FIFA is the organiser of the World Cup and not any single country," adding, "The country that should be removed is the one that merely carries the title of host but does not have the ability to ensure security for the teams participating in this event."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino noted that Trump had reassured him that Iran is "welcome to compete" despite hostilities. However, Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, said the conditions to participate in the World Cup are currently unsuitable.