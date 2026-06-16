Iran kick off FIFA World Cup campaign with New Zealand stalemate; check how AFC teams have performed

New Delhi:

Iran came from behind to avoid a loss against New Zealand, keeping them to a 2-2 stalemate in their FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, June 16 (as per IST). Team Melli were down a goal twice in their opener at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, before salvaging a draw with Ramim Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi striking for them to avoid a shocking loss.

Iran's World Cup is a politically charged one, where they have to manage frequent travels to and fro Mexico and the USA due to their regime's recent tensions with the US. Ranked 23rd currently, Iran managed to escape an embarrassment against the 82nd-ranked All Whites, who were 1-0 and then 2-1 up after Elijah Just's brace.

However, Rezaeian equalised first for Team Melli in the 32nd minute when he chipped one from the outside of his boot. He then assisted the second equaliser when his long pass found Mohebbi, who nailed one into the back of the net in the 64th minute.

AFC teams stay unbeaten at World Cup

Meanwhile, the AFC teams are unbeaten at the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far. Before Iran's escape, Saudi Arabia played a 1-1 draw with Uruguay, and Egypt kept the mighty Belgium side to a 1-1 stalemate.

Like Iran, Uruguay were ranked much higher than their opponents (18 for Uruguay to 60 for Saudi Arabia). And they salvaged a 1-1 draw against the Saudi side after Maximiliano Araujo put one into the 80th minute following the opener from Abduleh Al-Amri.

Egypt managed to keep Belgium to a 1-1 draw, too. Romelu Lukaku's entrance in the second half sparked Belgium's only goal. He ran to lurch a cross from the right flank; however, Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany got there first and scored an own goal. Emam Ashour had scored for The Pharaohs first in the 20th minute.

This meant that the AFC sides are unbeaten in the five matches they have played in this tournament so far. South Korea and Australia won their opening matches, while Saudi Arabia, Iran and Japan have played draws. The Samurai Blues played a 2-2 stalemate with the Netherlands in their opener.

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