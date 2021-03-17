IPL 2021 | Parthiv Patel names franchise which 'covered all bases' ahead of new season

Image Source : IPL Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel lauded the franchise for covering all bases ahead of the new season of the IPL.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has said that Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has "all bases covered" ahead of the 2021 edition. The defending champions of the tournament will be playing their first nine matches in the new season at the spin-friendly Chennai wicket.

Patel said that MI's signing of Piyush Chawla has helped them cover all bases, as the side had lacked an experienced spinner in the previous season. Youngster Rahul Chahar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya had led the spin attack for MI in 2020.

"I don't think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians (spin-friendly tracks), because, if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice - they didn't have an experienced spinner," Patel said.

"They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that's what Mumbai Indians did in this auction,"

"They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL. He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets. So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all the bases. It depends on where they are playing so it won't be a disadvantage. That's what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots and that's exactly what Mumbai Indians have done," said Patel on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

The new season of the IPL begins on April 9 with Mumbai Indians kickstarting their campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The schedule for the tournament was announced earlier this month, with BCCI confirming that every team will be playing its matches on neutral venues.

The knock-out matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.