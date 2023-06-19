Intercontinental Cup 2023: Indian football team to receive Rs 1 Crore from Odisha CM after historic win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian Football team

Intercontinental Cup 2023: The Indian football team will be receiving a cash reward of Rs 1 Crore from Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the CM announced on Sunday. Sunil Chhetri's team defeated Lebanon in the summit clash of the Intercontinental Cup by 2-0 to clinch their second title in the tournament. Odisha's Kalinga Stadium hosted the showdown clash.

After India's only second win over Lebanon in the sport, Patnaik made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the tournament. He stated that the state is honoured to host an event like this.

"It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India," Patnaik said during the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, the President of the All India Football Federation thanked the state government for hosting the tournament. "We couldn't have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank the Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament," he said.

India defeated Lebanon in the summit clash of the third edition of the Intercontinental Cup. Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte struck for the Blue Tigers. While Chhetri opened the scoresheets in the 46th minute of the game, Chhangte doubled India's lead in the 65th minute.

The Blue Tigers qualified for the final after topping in the league stage. Chhetri's men won two games and played a stalemate against Lebanon in the group game. The Blue Tigers beat Mongolia and Vanuatu in the first two matches and then drew 0-0 against Lebanon to top the group stages. Lebanon also remain without a defeat in Intercontinental Cup this year with two draws and a dominant win over Vanuatu.

