Inter Milan vs Barcelona live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League semi-final in India? Inter Milan will host Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at San Siro Stadium. The first leg ended 3-3, and the winner of the match on May 7 will progress to the final of the prestigious competition.

New Delhi:

San Siro stadium in Milan will host the second leg of the high-voltage clash between Inter Milan and Barcelona on May 7. The first leg of the clash ended 3-3 and hence, the winner of the match in Milan will progress to the final of the prestigious competition.

Notably, Barcelona were the favourite to progress to the final ahead of the semis, but Inter stunned them away from home. Marcus Thuram scored once while Denzel Dumfries put past two as Inter managed to finish the game on level terms. They will be hoping to carry on with the momentum when the Simeone Inzaghi side hosts Barcelona.

The Catalan giants, on the other hand, have had a stunning campaign this season. The team recently defeated Real Madrid to be crowned the Copa Del Rey winner. They are also the number-one ranked team in La Liga at the moment. The Hansi Flick side is aiming for a treble this season and hence, the match against Inter Milan will hold massive importance. They have played some brilliant football this season and it’s all about carrying the same momentum.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Broadcast details

When is Inter Milan vs Barcelona match?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona will be played on Wednesday, May 7.

At what time does the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (May 7)

Where is the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona football match will be played at San Siro, Milan.

Where can you watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

The match between Inter Milan vs Barcelona will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona football match online on SonyLiv and Jio TV.