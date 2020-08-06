Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Inter Milan to sign Alexis Sanchez on permanent deal

Inter Milan will turn Alexis Sanchez's loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Wednesday.

Asked about reports that Sanchez would become an Inter player on a permanent basis, Solskjaer told British broadcaster BT Sport that “I can confirm that. Alexis has had a good time over there, a good player, so we wish him all the best.”

The 31-year-old Chilean forward has been on loan with Inter since August after he struggled for playing time at United. Sanchez struggled to match expectations after joining United from Arsenal in 2018 and scored five goals in 45 games.

At Inter he has been a regular starter since Serie A resumed in June amid the coronavirus pandemic and has four goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

Sanchez played 20 minutes as a substitute Wednesday as Inter beat Getafe 2-0 in the Europa League's round of 16. It was a one-off game played in Germany because they did not complete a first leg before the European season was suspended.

Lukaku gave Inter the lead with his 30th goal of the season, picking up Alessandro Bastoni's high pass in the 33rd minute and holding off a defender before stroking the ball low into the far corner. Eriksen made it 2-0 in the 84th, hammering in a loose ball in the penalty area two minutes after he came on from the bench

United completed a 7-1 aggregate win over LASK Linz at the same time.

