Indonesian footballer dies after getting struck by lightning | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A football player was struck by lightning in a match in West Java.

In a tragic incident in a football match, an Indonesian player died on the pitch after getting struck by lightning. The tradegy happened during the match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java.

The exact moment of the incident was also captured on camera. The victim was identified as Septain Raharja, a 35-year-old footballer of Subang. The player fell on the ground after the impact as the other footballers rushed to see him.

Raharja was still breathing after the incident and was rushed to a local hospital, local media outlet PRFM News informed. But he soon succumbed to the burns.

Watch the horrific incident:

This is not the first such incident in the Indonesian football. Last year during the Soeratin U-13 Cup in 2023, a young football player lost his life Bojonegoro in East Java after getting hit by lightning. Notably, a Brazilian 21-year-old footballer also died by a similar reason in 2023 in Brazil.

As per the refereeing rulebook, the match referee holds interpretation of poor weather. Four years back in Netherlands, all matches on February 8, 2020 were suspended due to high winds. The Royal Netherlands Football Association had discussions with clubs, police, and municipalities and it later "concluded that because of the expected weather conditions the safety of supporters and players cannot be guaranteed."