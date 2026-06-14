Indian-origin player makes FIFA World Cup debut as Australia stun Turkiye in Vancouver

Vancouver:

Nishan Velupillay, an Australian footballer of Indian heritage, stepped onto the field for his FIFA World Cup debut on Sunday, June 14, 2026. It happened as Australia opened their Group D campaign with a 2-0 victory over Turkiye. He entered the contest from the bench in the 61st minute and spent the closing stages helping his side secure a disciplined defensive shape against persistent pressure.

The result eventually strengthened Australia’s position in the group and marked a notable milestone for the 25-year-old winger.

Who is Nishan Velupillay?

Born to Anglo-Indian mother, Gillian Velupillay developed through Melbourne Victory’s academy pathway before breaking into senior international football in 2024. His first appearance for Australia came in a World Cup qualifier against China, where he found the net just seven minutes after being introduced.

Since then, he has accumulated eight international caps and scored three times, with all of those goals arriving in qualification matches for the global tournament.

Australia’s remarkable win over Turkiye

Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe in the 27th and 75th minutes, respectively, secured Australia’s win at BC Place, Vancouver. Notably, Irankunda finished a counter-attacking move inside the near post after collecting a long pass and beating a defender. On the other hand, Metcalfe converted from distance to extend the advantage.

Meanwhile, Turkiye returned to the World Cup stage after a 24-year absence but were unable to convert their attacking spells into goals. Australia’s organised defensive work ensured a clean sheet and an opening win that surprised many observers of the group.

The Socceroos will next play the host United States of America on June 20, followed by their final league game against Paraguay on June 26. If they manage to pick points in either of the matches, they are expected to move on to the round of 36.

Elsewhere in World Cup

The first game of Sunday night saw Qatar and Switzerland finish on level terms. There were high expectations from the match between Brazil and Morocco, but it disappointed as well. Especially as the South American team failed to show their ruthless side. The match also ended 1-1. In the third match of the day, Scotland beat Haiti 1-0.

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