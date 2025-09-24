Indian football faces Asian Games 2026 snub as government sticks to strict guidelines The Indian men’s football team faces uncertainty for the 2026 Asian Games due to strict Sports Ministry criteria requiring a top-8 Asian ranking or finish. After past exclusions, a relaxation clause offers hope if experts recommend their participation.

New Delhi:

The Indian men’s football team once again finds itself uncertain about participating in the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, due to strict eligibility guidelines set by the Sports Ministry. This comes after missing out on the 2018 edition and only securing a last-minute exemption for the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

On Wednesday, the ministry released detailed criteria for athlete and team eligibility for the Asian Games scheduled from September 19 to October 4, 2026. The guidelines emphasise that only those teams and athletes with realistic medal-winning prospects will be allowed to represent India at the mega-event.

For team sports such as football and hockey, the benchmarks are clear. Teams must either finish in the top eight at the latest Senior Asian Championships held within 12 months of the Games or hold a top-eight continental ranking as per international rankings published 10 days before the final submission deadline. Alternatively, if no recent championships or regular rankings exist, a top-eight finish in an equivalent international competition is required.

Currently, the Indian men’s football team is ranked 24th in Asia and 134th globally. The team’s early exit from the recent Asian Cup further dims their chances of meeting the ministry’s criteria. Meanwhile, the women’s team, ranked 12th in Asia, also falls short but has the opportunity to improve its standing at the Asian Cup in Australia, scheduled from March 1 to 21.

A certain clause can allow participation

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) previously denied the men’s team permission to compete in the 2018 Asian Games, citing their failure to meet the top-eight ranking requirement. Similarly, in 2023, the men’s team initially faced disapproval but was eventually allowed to participate following a last-minute relaxation of rules by the government.

The ministry’s Rule 4.2 states that entries made merely for participation without medal ambitions will not be approved. However, a ‘relaxation clause’ under Rule 5 offers some hope: if experts and the Sports Authority of India recommend exceptions with valid reasons, the ministry may consider allowing participation.