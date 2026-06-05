India vs Tajiskistan Live: When and where to watch in India?

New Delhi:

After a disappointing outing in the Unity Cup, where India lost both their games in England, the team will engage in an international friendly assignment against Tajikistan in Hisor on June 5. Both sides are scheduled to meet again on June 9 at the Hisor Central Stadium.

The fixtures form a two-match series in the city, which also hosted India last year during their participation in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup. That tournament marked Khalid Jamil’s first outing as head coach after taking charge of the national side.

Notably, in the Unity Cup, India suffered consecutive defeats against Jamaica (0-2) and Zimbabwe (0-1), highlighting concerns over form heading into the Central Asian trip. Since then, Khalid has slightly tweaked the squad, as Ryan Williams is out of action with an injury. NorthEast United attacker Parthib Gogoi has been drafted in as his replacement.

Club availability has also impacted the selection. No player from Mohun Bagan Super Giants has been included in the squad, following the club’s decision to withhold players during the Unity Cup, citing the matches being staged outside the official FIFA international window.

Meanwhile, the upcoming fixtures are expected to provide India another opportunity to reset after a challenging run and test combinations under Jamil’s early tenure as head coach.

India squad for international football friendly vs Tajikistan

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong

Forwards: Parthib Gogoi, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh

India vs Tajikistan Broadcast Details

When is the India vs Tajikistan match?

India vs Tajikistan will be played on Friday, June 5.

At what time does the India vs Tajikistan match begin?

The India vs Tajikistan match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Tajikistan match being played?

The India vs Tajikistan football match will be played at The Hisor.

Where can you watch the India vs Tajikistan match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Tajikistan will not be broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Tajikistan match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Tajikistan football match online on FanCode.

Also Read: