India vs Singapore Live: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live on TV and stream online?

India face a crucial test in their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign as they travel to Singapore for their third group match. After managing only one point from their first two games against Bangladesh and Hong Kong, the pressure is mounting on the team to secure a positive result. Recent changes have shaken the Indian setup, with Khalid Jamil replacing Manolo Marquez as head coach following disappointing results.

Jamil’s tenure has had a promising start, with India finishing third at the recent CAFA Nations Cup, highlighted by a penalty shootout win over Oman and a solid victory against Tajikistan. However, squad availability remains a challenge, as clubs have delayed releasing players due to their pre-season commitments, impacting Jamil’s preparation ahead of this important match.

Singapore, meanwhile, are navigating their own turmoil. Despite earning four points from their opening qualifiers under former coach Tsutomu Ogura, they now enter this fixture under interim manager Gavin Lee, who has overseen two friendlies without a win. Lee has used these matches to experiment with his lineup, which could be a factor against India.

A win for Singapore would extend their lead over India to six points, placing India in a difficult position with only three games remaining. Conversely, an Indian victory would boost their hopes of progressing in the qualifiers.

Team selection will be key. India welcome back veteran Sunil Chhetri, who is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Lallianzuala Chhangte, with creative duties likely falling to Brandon Fernandes. The defence looks more stable with Sandesh Jhingan returning from injury. Singapore may face challenges in defence, and with their attacking options lacking regular club minutes, potentially offering India a chance to capitalise.

India vs Singapore Broadcast Details

When is India vs Singapore match?

India vs Singapore will be played on Thursday, October 9.

At what time does the India vs Singapore match begin?

The India vs Singapore match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Singapore match being played?

The India vs Singapore football match will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Where can you watch the India vs Singapore match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Singapore will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Singapore match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Singapore football match online on the JioHotstar app and website, as well as on FanCode.