India vs Oman International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs OMA Live Online

Sunil Chhetri will not be there to inspire but a young Indian side will eye fearless football against Oman in its first international match in more than a year. The Indian skipper is not with the team for the two international friendlies as he is recovering from COVID-19. It is expected to be a tough match against Oman who have beaten India in both the legs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in 2019.

Head coach Igor Stimac, ahead of the clash, had told the players to play free and fearless football as he was not expecting much from these two matches. The match will be played at Dubai’s Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium and will be the first of two international friendlies that India will play within a week.

When is India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will take place on Thursday, March 25.

What are the timings of India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Where is India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will be played at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will be telecasted on Eurosport TV in India.

Where can you live stream India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will live stream on JioTV in India.