India vs Lebanon Live Streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final: India Squad, When and Where to Watch

India and Lebanon will clash in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, June 18. The Blue Tigers beat Mongolia and Vanuatu in the first two matches and then drew 0-0 against Lebanon to top the group stages. Lebanon also remain without a defeat in Intercontinental Cup this year with two draws and a dominant win over Vanuatu.

Indian team was impressive in the last group stage fixture against Lebanon and will be looking to take a big morale boost from that 0-0 draw. However, India have won only once in nine encounters with Lebanon, who are placed above India in the current FIFA rankings.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 final:

When is India vs Lebanon final match?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 final match will be played on Sunday, June 18.

At what time does India vs Lebanon final match begin?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and Playing eleven will be announced at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Lebanon final match being played?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 final match will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Where can you watch India vs Lebanon final match on TV in India?

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 final match can be watched on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 HD).

Where can you watch India vs Lebanon final match online in India?

One can watch India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 final match online on the Disney+ HotStar and JioCinemas website and app.

India Squad for Lebanon match:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita

