India vs Jamaica Live: When and where to watch Unity Cup in India?

London:

India have arrived in England for the Unity Cup 2026, marking a rare overseas appearance in a tournament that also features Nigeria, Jamaica and Zimbabwe. The four-nation competition follows a knockout format and carries added significance for the Blue Tigers, who are set to play on English soil for the first time in 24 years.

The tournament opened with Nigeria defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 to secure a place in the final. Femi Azeez made an immediate impact on debut for the Super Eagles, scoring both goals in a commanding performance that booked a spot in Saturday’s title clash.

India’s campaign begins against Jamaica in the second semifinal. Preparations for the tournament were overshadowed by controversy after Mohun Bagan Super Giant withdrew their players from the national camp in Bengaluru ahead of departure.

Ranked 136th in the world, India enter the competition as the lowest-ranked side among the four participating teams. The match against Jamaica will also be India’s first international outing since the AFC Asian Cup qualification fixture against Hong Kong in Kochi on March 31. India won that match 2-1, though the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment. One of the brightest moments from that game was Ryan Williams’ debut goal, which arrived inside four minutes.

Jamaica, meanwhile, last played on March 31 as well, featuring in an inter-confederation World Cup playoff against DR Congo. The Reggae Boyz narrowly lost the contest and missed out on qualification, despite recording victories over New Caledonia, Grenada and Martinique during the campaign.

The winner of the India-Jamaica encounter will advance to face Nigeria in the final, while the defeated teams will contest the third-place playoff. India are still searching for their first victory over Jamaica, having failed to win any of the previous three meetings between the sides.

India vs Jamaica Broadcast Details

When is the India vs Jamaica match?

India vs Jamaica will be played on Thursday, May 28.

At what time does the India vs Jamaica match begin?

The India vs Jamaica match will begin at 12:00 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Jamaica match being played?

The India vs Jamaica football match will be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the India vs Jamaica match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Jamaica will not be broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Jamaica match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Jamaica football match online on FanCode.

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