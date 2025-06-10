India vs Hong Kong live streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifier in India? India will play Hong Kong in their second league match in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qualifier. The match holds extreme importance for both teams as only one team from the group will qualify for the prestigious tournament, which will be played in Saudi Arabia.

Kowloon (Hong Kong) :

India will play Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on June 11 at Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon. The Blue Tigers have had a poor run as of late, losing to Thailand 2-0 in a friendly last week. Reports suggest that the head coach, Manolo Marquez, isn’t happy with the performance either and is very likely to step down from his position after the game against Hong Kong.

Since Marquez took over the role, India have managed to win only one out of seven games. The Sandesh Jhingan-led side has managed to beat only the Maldives, but to the coach’s admission, he wasn’t very impressed with how they played. Nevertheless, Marquez noted that the past performances shouldn’t be considered, as he expects the players to pull up their socks against Hong Kong.

India have already dropped points against Bangladesh in the first round and cannot afford to drop more. Hong Kong and Singapore finished on level terms as well and thus, all four teams have one point each after the first round. Now that only the group toppers will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, India need to seize the opportunity and take the crucial three points against Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs India Broadcast details

When is Hong Kong vs India match?

Hong Kong vs India will be played on Tuesday, June 10.

At what time does the Hong Kong vs India match begin?

The Hong Kong vs India match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Where is the Hong Kong vs India match being played?

The Hong Kong vs India football match will be played at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon.

Where can you watch the Hong Kong vs India match on TV in India?

The match between Hong Kong vs India will not be broadcast live in India.

Where can you watch the Hong Kong vs India match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Hong Kong vs India football match online on Fancode.