India vs Afghanistan live: When and where to watch CAFA Nations Cup clash? India will play Afghanistan in their final group stage game of the CAFA Nations Cup on September 4. A win can help the Blue Tigers earn a spot in the third-place clash. They started the tournament with a win over Tajikistan and a defeat to Iran.

New Delhi:

India are set for a high-stakes showdown against Afghanistan today in their final group match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup. The match at the Hisor Central Stadium carries significant weight for both sides, but especially for India, who are fighting to secure a place in the third-place playoff.

With a win today, India can keep their hopes alive despite being mathematically ruled out of contention for the tournament final. Under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil, the team showed signs of resurgence earlier in the competition, beginning with a well-earned 2-1 victory over hosts Tajikistan. However, a heavy 3-0 defeat to continental powerhouse Iran reminded fans and players alike of the work still ahead.

India’s road to this point has been anything but smooth. Drafted into the competition as last-minute replacements, the squad has had to find its footing quickly amidst a challenging schedule. Yet, Jamil’s side has shown flashes of potential, particularly in their opening fixture, that suggest they could pose problems for an Afghan side that has had their number recently.

India’s recent record against Afghanistan has been less than ideal, with a draw and a defeat in their 2024 World Cup qualifying encounters still fresh in memory. Those results added fuel to the urgency around today's fixture, which represents more than just a shot at a better finish; it’s a chance at redemption.

India and Afghanistan: Broadcast details

When is India vs Afghanistan match?

India vs Afghanistan will be played on Thursday, September 4.

At what time does the India vs Afghanistan match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan football match will be played at the Central Stadium in Hisor.

Where can you watch the India vs Afghanistan match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Afghanistan won’t be televised in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Afghanistan match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Afghanistan football match online on the FanCode web and website.