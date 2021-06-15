India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs AFG Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier/ Asia Cup qualifier Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch IND vs AFG Live Online on Hotstar and other online streaming platforms.

When is India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

Following their first win against Bangladesh at the very venue, India need just a draw from their final fixture against Afghanistan on Tuesday to assure a place in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. Though Igor Stimac's side are already out of contention to progress further in World Cup qualifying - as Group E doubles up as the second round of qualification for Qatar 2022 - they cannot afford to fail against their local rivals this week. IND vs AFG match details below:

India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, June 15.

What are the timings of India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.