India to host women's U-18 and U-19 SAFF C'ships next year

India will host South Asian Football Federation's (SAFF) U-18 and U-19 Women's Championships next year. The SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship will be held from March 3-14 while the SAFF U-19 Championship will take place from July 25 to August 3, the All India Football Federation said on Wednesday.

An Indian team is currently playing in the Women's SAFF U-19 Championships in Dhaka. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts India will compete in the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship. The five teams will face each other once in a round-robin format before the top two sides square off in the final.

The SAFF U-19 Championship will be a six-team affair. Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka will be the other teams apart from hosts India.

The six teams will be divided into two groups of three each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format with each team facing each other once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.