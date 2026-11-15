India target 10th SAFF Championship title in historic final against Pakistan; watch live for free on VETO

A historic chapter in South Asian football awaits at Dhaka’s National Stadium as nine-time champions India square off against first-time finalists Pakistan in the 2026 SAFF Championship title clash, slated to take place on Tuesday, November 17. Fans in India can catch the action live for free only on VETO.

In the absence of the senior players, who recently featured in two friendlies against New Zealand in Christchurch, a developmental Blue Tigers squad managed by Naushad Moosa has maintained the country's regional dominance in Bangladesh.

India’s path to final

India’s path to a 14th SAFF final has been built on resilience rather than sheer clinical ease. They were drawn in Group B and the defending champions opened their campaign with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Pakistan. That five-goal thriller laid down an early marker, though Pakistan’s attacking intent served as a warning that they would not be mere passengers in this edition.

India netted thrice in the first half, courtesy of a brace from Suhail Bhat, but struggled to add to their tally in the second 45 minutes. Just when the game looked like a done and dusted affair, a late surge from Pakistan ended India’s hope for a clean sheet. They scored twice in the closing stages, resulting in the game looking much more competitive than it actually was in the 90 minutes.

India followed that up with a gritty 1-0 win over the Maldives to top the group, setting up a semi-final against Bhutan.

The tricky semis for both teams

The semi-final, in the meantime, tested India’s nerve. Two early strikes from PV Vishnu and captain Chinglensana Konsham gave India a comfortable 2-0 cushion inside the first half-hour. However, Bhutan halved the deficit early in the second half via a VAR-awarded goal and pushed India to the brink. Goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Sheikh was called into crucial action to preserve the narrow 2-1 lead, which steered India into yet another summit clash despite a second-half fade.

Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive with nothing to lose and history already made. They have bounced back from their opening loss to India by routing the Maldives 3-0. In the semi-final, they stunned hosts Bangladesh 1-0 courtesy of an 86th-minute winner from Abdul Samad.

However, India enter the final as clear favourites given their tournament pedigree and their group-stage triumph over the same opposition. Yet, with the Blue Tigers struggling to close out games convincingly and Pakistan riding the momentum of a landmark tournament run, India cannot afford another second-half lapse.