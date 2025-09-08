India register first-ever win against Oman at CAFA Nations Cup 2025, secure third-place finish India kept Oman goalless in the first half before Al Yahmadi broke the deadlock for the 79th-ranked Asian side with his strike in the 56th minute. India equalised with Udanta Singh finding the back of the net in the 81st minute.

New Delhi:

India stunned Oman in the third-place playoffs at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with a brilliant performance at the Hisor Central Stadium with a victory in the penalties. This was the first time India defeated the Oman side in the sport with a sensational 1-1 (3-2) victory.

India displayed a brilliant game and kept Oman on their toes throughout. The Blue Tigers took the much higher-ranked Oman in the penalties. Lallianzuala Chhangte came up for the first penalty and scored with his left foot in the upper left corner. Oman went wide on their first attempt on the bottom right. Rahul Bheke came for the second spot-kick and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way before Oman missed another one.

Talking about the regulation time, Oman broke the deadlock in the second half after bottling up their chances in the first one. Al Yahmadi received a good ball from Al Kaabi at the edge of the box and fired one to the bottom corner to open the score sheet.

An Indian comeback looked bleak as the clock ticked by. But Udanta Singh put a brilliant equaliser in the final 10 minutes to bring parity back.

Valpuia hurled a throw-in in the box as Bheke flicked it to Udanta, who nailed a header to the left of the goalkeeper Al Yahamadi as the Blue Tigers equalised to push the game into the extra-time. Oman were reduced to 10 men as a player was sent off in the extra time.

India and Oman had their share of chances in the first half. The 79-ranked side enjoyed the possession more but could not find a goal in the first 45 minutes. The Blue Tigers had their moments, too, but were kept at bay.