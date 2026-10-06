India show potential with Anirudh Thapa's goal, crumble in second half as Uruguay win 6-1 in Kolkata

Kolkata:

India’s international break ended on a disappointing note as they were beaten 6-1 by Uruguay at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. Anirudh Thapa scored India’s only goal in the first half, but Uruguay responded with five further strikes after the hosts had briefly restored parity. Maxi Araujo scored twice for the visitors, while Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Juan Sanabria and Rodrigo Aguirre also made the scoresheet.

Uruguay took control early when Pramveer was penalised for a challenge on Federico Vinas inside the area. Nunez converted the resulting penalty in the 11th minute, sending Gurpreet the wrong way. Now, despite conceding an early goal, India didn’t sit back and defend,

India responded positively and found an equaliser 11 minutes later. Ryan Williams drove forward through the centre before his effort was pushed away by Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo. Thapa reacted quickest to the rebound and finished with a sidefoot effort. The goal sent the crowd berserk, even though only 1/4th of the stadium looked full tonight.

India had another opportunity shortly afterwards when Williams picked out Edmund Lalrindika near the edge of the penalty area. However, the East Bengal forward failed to make the most of the opening before going down inside the box, but the referee allowed play to continue.

The match was then interrupted for around 37 minutes after the scheduled hydration break was followed by a lightning stoppage. The delay appeared to disrupt India’s momentum, with Uruguay restoring their advantage almost immediately after play resumed. Araujo finished from Nahitan Nandez’s low delivery to put Uruguay ahead again. India struggled to regain their earlier attacking rhythm as Diego Forlan’s team controlled possession more effectively after the restart.

Uruguay ruins India’s momentum in second half

Zalazar extended Uruguay’s advantage in the 53rd minute with a powerful effort from outside the area. Six minutes later, Araujo scored his second after Vinas sent him through on goal, with the forward calmly finishing across Gurpreet. Uruguay continued to find openings after both teams made plenty of changes.

Sanabria struck in the 71st minute, volleying in after Facundo Pellistri’s cross took a deflection. Aguirre completed the rout four minutes from full time, curling an effort from the edge of the area into the top corner.

The result leaves India’s international break with one draw and two defeats. They drew 1-1 with Panama, lost 0-4 to Brazil and finished with a heavy defeat against Uruguay.

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