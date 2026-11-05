India set for blockbuster clash vs Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2026 opener

Dhaka:

India will begin their SAFF Championship title defence against Pakistan in Dhaka on Thursday with a depleted squad, as club commitments and the timing of the fixture have prevented several players from joining the national team for the opening encounter.

The defending champions have travelled with 18 players for the Group B clash at the National Stadium, with the remaining members of the 28-man squad expected to arrive once the FIFA international window opens on November 9. The Indian Super League clubs have been reluctant to release their players during the ongoing domestic season, as the Pakistan fixture falls outside the international window. Meanwhile, all the matches can be watched live on the VETO app for free.

India are also preparing for two away friendlies against New Zealand on November 12 and 15, in Auckland and Christchurch respectively. However, the responsibility of handling the regional campaign has been handed to U-23 head coach Naushad Moosa, with Bibiano Fernandes serving as his assistant.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Moosa acknowledged the challenge of facing Pakistan with a relatively inexperienced group but insisted that the focus remained on performance rather than the pressure of retaining the trophy.

“I have come here with a young team. What is important to me is that my players play with a free mind. I am not really worried about defending the title. What I am concerned about is playing good football. When the team plays good football, the results will follow,” Moosa said in the pre-match press conference.

India will meet Maldives on November 11 after Thursday's fixture. The top two sides from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals on November 14, while the final is scheduled for November 17. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan form Group A.

India, Pakistan SAFF Squads

The Blue Tigers have lifted the competition nine times in its previous 14 editions. Their last encounter against Pakistan ended in a 4-0 victory in Bengaluru in 2023, when Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick.

Pakistan football team: Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Iqbal, Ali Khan Niazi, Easah Suliman, Haris Zeb, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah Afridi, Waqar Ehtisham Baloch, Junaid Shah, Adil Nabi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Hayyaan Khattak, Tufail Khan Shinwari, Zainul Abideen Ishaque, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Akbar Khan, Syed Ali Raza, Abdul Samad Arshad, Alamgir Ghazi, Kaleemullah, McKeal Abdullah, Najeebullah, Shayak Dost, Umar Nawaz.

India football team: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK), Mohanraj K (GK), Priyansh Dubey (GK), Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

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