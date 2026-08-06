India likely to field two separate teams for FIFA Asean Cup and friendly vs Brazil

New Delhi:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to send separate Indian squads for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup and the international friendly against Brazil after both events were scheduled during overlapping dates.

The decision was taken during the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, August 6. India are scheduled to face Brazil in an international friendly in Kolkata on October 3, while the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia will run from September 24 to October 3.

The AIFF said it would inform FIFA that India intends to participate in both events by splitting its player pool. Notably, the newly introduced FIFA ASEAN Cup will be staged with the aim at improving the standard of football in Southeast Asia through competitive international fixtures. India, China and Hong Kong received invitations for the tournament, although China declined to participate.

India have been placed in Group A of Division 1, where they will play Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore during the group stage.

"One of the principal decisions taken during the meeting was to confirm India's participation in both -- the men's international friendly against five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil, scheduled to be played in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, and the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia from September 24 to October 3, 2026. The Executive Committee recognised the match against Brazil, to be played during the FIFA International Match Window,” AIFF’s statement read.

“Accordingly, the AIFF will formally notify FIFA that India will participate in both competitions by fielding separate squads for the match against Brazil and the FIFA ASEAN Cup,” it was further added.

Bhaichung Bhutia wants India to priortise FIFA Asean Cup

Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia opposed the proposal during the meeting, arguing that the national team's strongest available players should be prioritised for the FIFA ASEAN Cup instead of dividing resources between the two competitions.

"I objected to the proposal. I said the first preference should be the FIFA ASEAN Cup. We should be part of that and play at that level. There will be very good level of competition against the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore. And then you will also get participation money and prize money if you go deep in the tournament,” Bhutia said.

“I am not against the Brazil match, to be watched by nearly one lakh people. But the timing is not right at all. We can always play against Brazil in future. We should have focused on the FIFA ASEAN Cup and thought of sending the best team there,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Real Madrid sign Yan Diomande, the most expensive player in their club history