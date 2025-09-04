India hold Afghanistan to goalless draw, how can Blue Tigers qualify for CAFA Nations Cup playoffs? In their final league game of the CAFA Nations Cup, India and Afghanistan finished on level terms. With the draw, the Blue Tigers kept themselves alive in the competition. Their future depends on the final league game between Tajikistan and Iran.

New Delhi:

India and Afghanistan shared the points in a 0-0 draw on Thursday in their final Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. In a match that rarely sparked to life, both sides struggled to generate real attacking momentum. India saw more of the ball but couldn't make it count in the final third, while Afghanistan held their shape and looked to frustrate their higher-ranked opponents. Clear-cut chances were few, with neither goalkeeper seriously tested across the 90 minutes.

The result comes with added context for India, who had suffered a shock 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Guwahati in 2024 during a World Cup qualifier. That defeat, under the then-head coach Igor Stimac, was still fresh in memory, and Thursday’s game was an opportunity for a degree of redemption, albeit one that didn’t fully materialise.

Under Khalid Jamil, India opened the tournament with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Tajikistan but stumbled badly in a 0-3 defeat to Iran. A draw against Afghanistan leaves them on four points, level with Tajikistan.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, end their group campaign with two draws and a loss, having shown resilience despite limited attacking output. For India, attention now turns to the other Group B result, and to what may still lie ahead in this regional campaign.

How can India still qualify for playoffs?

After three games in the league stage, India now have four points to their name. They are currently second on the points table and are still alive in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup. After the frustrating goalless draw against Afghanistan, the Blue Tigers will now turn their eyes to the match between hosts Tajikistan vs Iran.

If Iran pick up a win or holds Tajikistan to a draw, India will qualify for the playoffs. In case Iran win, Tajikistan will finish with three points, one less than that of India. On the other hand, in case Iran and Tajikistan finish on level terms, India will still qualify, courtesy of a better head-to-head record in the tournament.