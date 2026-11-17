Dhaka:

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship 2026 final at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, securing their record-extending 10th continental title after a dramatic second-half comeback. Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Sandip Mandi scored for the Blue Tigers, who overturned a half-time deficit to lift the trophy for the third consecutive time.

The result also ended Pakistan's hopes of winning their maiden SAFF Championship crown in their first-ever appearance in the tournament's final. They moved closer to the dream with a dominant show in the first half, but India bounced back after the interval, especially after Pakistan were reduced to 10 men following Junaid Shah's red card.

The first half - how it went

Pakistan had looked the more threatening side during the opening period and went into the break with a 1-0 advantage. Alamgir Ghazi delivered the breakthrough in the 45th minute with an excellent finish into the far corner. His goal came after India's defence failed to deal with a delivery from Junaid, allowing Ghazi to collect the loose ball inside the penalty area and curl it beyond goalkeeper Arsh.

India struggled to establish control during the first half, with Pakistan creating several opportunities through their attacks down both flanks. Yousuf Butt also produced an important save to deny Ricky Shabong, whose powerful volley threatened to bring the scores level.

Different game in second half

The contest changed significantly after the restart. India introduced Macarton Nickson at half-time, and their attacking approach began to yield results. PV Vishnu came close to scoring before Pakistan suffered a major setback when Junaid was shown a red card following a VAR review for a dangerous challenge on Brison Fernandes.

India made the numerical advantage count almost immediately. Suhail Ahmad Bhat brought the scores level in the 56th minute, as he finished powerfully after Lhungdim's cross took a slight deflection off Macarton.

With Pakistan increasingly occupied with defending, India continued pushing forward. Their persistence finally produced the decisive goal in the 87th minute when Sandip Mandi converted Rabeeh's corner with a header that bounced past Yousuf Butt and into the net.

Pakistan attempted to find an equaliser during stoppage time, but India survived the late pressure. Lhungdim came close to scoring into an unguarded net, only for Samad to make a crucial goal-line clearance. India managed to hold onto the lead in the final minute to secure another South Asian title.

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