India beat Bangladesh to win SAFF Women's Championship in Dangmei Grace's final international game

Goa:

India reclaimed the SAFF Women’s Championship crown on Saturday, defeating Bangladesh 3-1 in the final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. They secured the title for the first time since 2019. It was their sixth championship in the competition and in the process, ended Bangladesh’s bid for a third successive title. Notably, the Blue Tigress won all four matches while scoring 18 goals and conceding only once.

Meanwhile, the final lived up to expectations between the region’s top two sides. India looked the more threatening team during the opening exchanges and repeatedly tested the Bangladesh defence. Sanfida Nongrum fired over from a tight angle before Astam Oraon missed the target after Bangladesh goalkeeper Mile Akter failed to deal with a long delivery from Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam.

Bangladesh also created opportunities and nearly found a breakthrough midway through the first half when Ritu Porna Chakma curled a corner dangerously towards goal. The effort drifted just over the crossbar.

India eventually broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Pyari Xaxa worked space for a shot inside the penalty area and a deflection off Surovi Akter lifted the ball over Mile Akter and into the net. The advantage, however, lasted only until stoppage time. Chakma responded for Bangladesh with a low finish into the far corner, handing India their first conceded goal of the tournament and sending the teams into the interval level at 1-1.

What happened in the second half?

The match turned immediately after the restart. Just 40 seconds into the second half, Xaxa delivered a cross from the right and Sanfida Nongrum rose highest to head home via the post, restoring India’s lead. That goal shifted momentum firmly in favour of the hosts. Bangladesh struggled to recreate the attacking threat shown earlier, while India continued to push forward in search of a decisive third goal.

The breakthrough arrived in the 82nd minute. A defensive mistake inside the Bangladesh box allowed substitute Lynda Kom Serto to pounce on a loose ball and finish past Akter, putting the result beyond doubt.

The final whistle sparked celebrations across the Indian camp. Veteran midfielder Dangmei Grace also signed off from international football on a memorable note, ending a career that brought 95 appearances for India and a third SAFF Women’s Championship title.

Also Read: