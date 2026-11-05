IND vs PAK SAFF Championship LIVE Score: India eye for winning start against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dhaka

Dhaka:

India will face Pakistan in a high-stakes SAFF Championship 2026 encounter in Dhaka on Thursday, with the defending champions looking to overcome significant squad limitations and maintain their dominance over their arch-rivals.

The Group B fixture, scheduled for 3 PM at the National Stadium, presents a difficult assignment for head coach Naushad Moosa, who has just 17 players available for the contest. India's preparations have been affected by the ongoing ISL season, with several clubs yet to release their players as the tournament falls outside the FIFA international window.

Despite the availability concerns, India enter the contest as favourites. Ranked 138th in the FIFA standings, they hold a considerable advantage over Pakistan, who occupy 197th place. Pakistan have not beaten India in an official senior international fixture for 21 years.

However, Nolberto Solano's appointment has brought renewed confidence to the Pakistani camp. The former Peru international and Newcastle United favourite has overseen two victories and a draw in recent outings. Pakistan also managed a draw against the higher-ranked Philippines in the ASEAN Cup.

India had defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their previous SAFF Championship meeting in Bengaluru in 2023. This time, Moosa's inexperienced side will face a potentially tougher examination.