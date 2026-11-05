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IND vs PAK SAFF Championship LIVE Score: India eye for winning start against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dhaka

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India take on Pakistan in a high-voltage SAFF Championship 2026 clash in Dhaka, with defending champions facing squad concerns. Naushad Moosa's 17-member side will look to extend India's dominance against a resurgent Pakistan team led by Nolberto Solano. Check live updates.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Image Source : Getty
Dhaka:

India will face Pakistan in a high-stakes SAFF Championship 2026 encounter in Dhaka on Thursday, with the defending champions looking to overcome significant squad limitations and maintain their dominance over their arch-rivals.

The Group B fixture, scheduled for 3 PM at the National Stadium, presents a difficult assignment for head coach Naushad Moosa, who has just 17 players available for the contest. India's preparations have been affected by the ongoing ISL season, with several clubs yet to release their players as the tournament falls outside the FIFA international window.

Despite the availability concerns, India enter the contest as favourites. Ranked 138th in the FIFA standings, they hold a considerable advantage over Pakistan, who occupy 197th place. Pakistan have not beaten India in an official senior international fixture for 21 years.

However, Nolberto Solano's appointment has brought renewed confidence to the Pakistani camp. The former Peru international and Newcastle United favourite has overseen two victories and a draw in recent outings. Pakistan also managed a draw against the higher-ranked Philippines in the ASEAN Cup.

India had defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their previous SAFF Championship meeting in Bengaluru in 2023. This time, Moosa's inexperienced side will face a potentially tougher examination.

 

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK SAFF Championship LIVE: India vs Pakistan score, tactical analysis, commentary, highlight, Reaction

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  • 3:08 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Corner for India

    India have earned a corner in the seventh minute of the game. It was a good long ball in the box, but India failed to convert that chance and won a corner. They build well from the corner, but nothing substantial in the middle, but Butt controlled the ball in the end. 

  • 3:04 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan attack, India block

    Pakistan found some room on the right flank and they attacked well, but captain Bijoy Varghese was present in the box to clear that one out. 

  • 3:03 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India start well

    India have started well in the match. They are building well from the back and had the first chance at goal, but Ricky failed to keep it on target. Good positive sign so far. Pakistan are trying to keep possession as two minutes have passed in the match. 

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The match begins

    Pakistan kick-off the proceedings in the first half. They are attacking from right to left, while India are attacking on the opposite direction. India are in traditional blue, while Pakistan are in green. 

  • 3:00 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    No Liston Colaco for India

    Mohun Bagan Super Giants forward Liston Colaco hasn't linked up with the squad yet and he is unavailble for the high-voltage clash against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship opener. 

  • 2:56 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Naushad Moosa say before the match?

    “We are going to face a different Pakistan team compared to the one we faced in the last SAFF Championship, and we are definitely prepared for that. We would certainly like to win the match. I don't think there is any particular pressure. Rather, it is about having the motivation to give our best and put everything on the pitch. Hopefully, we can come away with a good result," Moosa said. 

  • 2:54 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players walk out

    Both Indian and Pakistan players walk out in the middle. The national anthem will be played next.

  • 2:48 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan playing XI:

    Pakistan playing 4-4-2. Playing XI - Butt (GK); Mohib, Haseeb, Waqar, Dost; Khattak, Uzair, Ghazi, Zeb; Raza, Rehman

    Subs: Tufail, Najeeb, Kaleemullah, Moosa, Umar, McKeal, Ahmed, Saqib, Hassan, Niazi, Junaid, Zainul

     

  • 2:44 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan football team suffer

    Pakistan football team has suffered tremendously ahead of their SAFF opener. Their training kits were missing and the team couldn't even train ahead of the blockbuster clash. 

  • 2:41 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India Playing XI and subs

    India (4-3-3): Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Bijoy Varghese, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Muhammed Uvais, Suhail Bhat, Muhammed Suhail, Ricky Shabong, M Kipgen, Noufal PN, Nikhil Prabhu and Valpuia.

    Subs: Dubey, Lhungdim, Farukh, Ebindas, Adison, Nathan

  • 2:37 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India vs Pakistan - Head to head

    India and Pakistan have faced each other 29 times in senior international football, with the Blue Tigers recording 16 wins, compared to Pakistan's four, while nine encounters ended in draws. Their previous meeting came during the 2023 SAFF Championship in Bengaluru, where India secured a commanding 4-0 win. Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick in that match. 

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP BEGINS!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening game of the SAFF Championship 2026 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The torunament is being hosted in Bangladesh this time around and the high-voltage match is set to undergo in less than 30 mins. 

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