Dhaka:

India will look to add another milestone to their football history when they take on Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2026 final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. The match can be live-streamed only on VETO. Meanwhile, the contest offers the defending champions an opportunity to secure an unprecedented third consecutive title and extend their record tally to 10 championships.

The final also presents Pakistan with a chance to claim their first-ever SAFF Championship crown. While India enter the contest with considerable tournament experience, their neighbours have reached the title clash for the first time in the competition's history.

Notably, India's journey to the final has been built on a strong group-stage performance. Naushad Moosa's side won both their Group B fixtures before overcoming Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-final. Their progress has been particularly notable given that the defending champions are competing with a second-string squad.

The majority of India's senior players, under head coach Khalid Jamil, were occupied with two international friendlies in New Zealand during the tournament. Suresh Singh Wangjam was another notable absentee after withdrawing because of injury.

Pakistan secured their place in the knockout stage by finishing second in Group B. They recovered from their loss to India with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Maldives. They subsequently defeated hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-final, with overseas-based Abdul Samad Arshad finding the decisive goal.

The two teams have already produced an entertaining encounter in this tournament. India registered a 3-2 victory in their opening fixture, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat scoring twice and Manglenthang Kipgen adding the other goal. Bhat is currently joint-top scorer in the competition alongside Pakistan's Najeeb Ullah Khan.

In the meantime, Pakistan have strengthened their squad ahead of the knockout rounds by bringing in five players based overseas, adding further depth to their challenge for the trophy.

Historically, India have enjoyed a clear advantage over Pakistan in football. The neighbours have faced each other 30 times, with India winning 17 matches, Pakistan claiming four victories and nine encounters ending level.