India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs AUS Group B clash?

Follow us on Image Source : X @INDIANFOOTBALLTEAM Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri along with the Indian team

India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup live telecast: Sunil Chhetri's Indian team kicks off their challenge at the AFC Asian Cup as they face tournament giants Australia in their first clash. The Indian team is drawn in a tough Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria - all higher-ranked teams.

India have not made a notable mark in the tournament as this is their 5th appearance in 18 attempts, a part of which is that the Indians did not enter the competition a few times. But it has been only once that they have progressed from the group stage - in 1964 when they were runners-up. They have made group stage exit on all of their appearances - once each in 1984, 2011 and 2019.

The Men in Blue are coming into this tournament on the back of three tournament wins but they have faced only one higher-ranked team - Kyrgyzstan in those three tournaments. They have won the SAFF tournament, the Tri-nation tournament and the Intercontinental Cup.

When is the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The India vs Australia India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match will take place on Saturday, January 13

Where is the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match is set to take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

At what time does the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match start?

The match will start at 5 PM IST

Where to watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match on TV?

The match will be telecasted live on Sports18

Where to watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match online?

The game can be streamed online on the JioCinema app

India's squad for the AFC Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh