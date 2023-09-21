Asian Games 2023: Impressive Indian women's football team suffers late defeat against Chinese Taipei

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL India women's football team at Asian Games 2023

India women's team produced an impressive performance against higher-ranked Chinese Taipei in their opening Asian Games 2023 match but the latter walked away with a 2-1 win to claim all three crucial points on Thursday, September 21. India took a deserving lead through Anju Tamang's goal in the 47' minute but Chinese Taipei managed to claim victory through goals from Lai Li-Chin (69') and Su Yu-Hsuan (84') at Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium.

Playing against the 38th-ranked side, India missed their no.1 goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan who is out injured. Shreyas Hooda was impressive between posts throughout the games but was at fault for Chinese Taipei's winning goal. Anju Tamang was India's best player down the right flank with an industrious creative display while returning ace striker Bala Devi was not able to make any impact in the no.9 position.

India playing XI: Shreya Hooda, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi (c), Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha Kalyan, Dalima Chhibber, Bala Devi

Chinese Taipei playing XI: Ming-Jung, Li-Ping, Yen-Ping, Hsiang-Huei (c), Hsiu-Chin, Kai Ching, Chia-Ying, Yu-Chieh, Ting Chi, Ying-Hui, Pu-Han

