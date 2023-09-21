Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Asian Games 2023: Impressive Indian women's football team suffers late defeat against Chinese Taipei

Asian Games 2023: Impressive Indian women's football team suffers late defeat against Chinese Taipei

India took an impressive 1-0 lead through Anju Tamang's goal early in the second half but Chinese Taipei pulled off a stunning comeback to claim three points.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 19:19 IST
India women's football team at Asian Games 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL India women's football team at Asian Games 2023

India women's team produced an impressive performance against higher-ranked Chinese Taipei in their opening Asian Games 2023 match but the latter walked away with a 2-1 win to claim all three crucial points on Thursday, September 21. India took a deserving lead through Anju Tamang's goal in the 47' minute but Chinese Taipei managed to claim victory through goals from Lai Li-Chin (69') and Su Yu-Hsuan (84') at Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium.

Playing against the 38th-ranked side, India missed their no.1 goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan who is out injured. Shreyas Hooda was impressive between posts throughout the games but was at fault for Chinese Taipei's winning goal. Anju Tamang was India's best player down the right flank with an industrious creative display while returning ace striker Bala Devi was not able to make any impact in the no.9 position.

India playing XI: Shreya Hooda, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi (c), Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha Kalyan, Dalima Chhibber, Bala Devi 

Chinese Taipei playing XI: Ming-Jung, Li-Ping, Yen-Ping, Hsiang-Huei (c), Hsiu-Chin, Kai Ching, Chia-Ying, Yu-Chieh, Ting Chi, Ying-Hui, Pu-Han

Related Stories
WATCH: Crowd in Iran goes crazy to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo, chase after his team bus

WATCH: Crowd in Iran goes crazy to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo, chase after his team bus

Asian Games 2023: Indian spectator celebrating India's solitary goal against China asked to sit down

Asian Games 2023: Indian spectator celebrating India's solitary goal against China asked to sit down

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri's late penalty goal guides India to hard-fought win over Bangladesh

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri's late penalty goal guides India to hard-fought win over Bangladesh

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News