Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. I-League suspended for six weeks after fresh COVID outbreak

I-League suspended for six weeks after fresh COVID outbreak

It has been learned that the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 45 after the latest round of tests which prompted the AIFF to suspend the league for six weeks.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kolkata Published on: January 03, 2022 19:46 IST
football
Image Source : I LEAGUE (TWITTER)

I-League was postponed for six weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases among participating teams.

Highlights

  • The I-League officials will take stock of the situation in the first week of next month
  • Eight players and three officials had tested positive for the dreaded virus, last week
  • Five players and three team officials from Real Kashmir FC tested positive alone

The I-League was on Monday suspended for at least six weeks by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak hit the participating teams inside the bio-bubble here.

It has been learnt that the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 45 after the latest round of tests which prompted the AIFF to suspend the league for six weeks.

Related Stories

"The I-League stands postponed for at least six weeks," a top official told PTI.

The I-League officials will take stock of the situation in the first week of next month and decide the future course of action. I-League was suspended for a week on Wednesday after COVID-19 breached its bio-bubble. Eight players and three officials had tested positive for the dreaded virus, last week.

Five players and three team officials from Real Kashmir FC, one player each from Mohammedan Sporting, debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC had returned positive.

Thirteen teams are competing in this year's I-League across three venues -- the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Kalyani Stadium at Kalyani and the Naihati Stadium at Naihati.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News