'I hate losing': Bruno Fernandes opens up after helping Manchester United win first game of the season

Manchester United got back to winning ways as the side put forth a marvellous performance in their second game of the Premier League 2026-27 season. The sides took on Ipswich Town. The two sides met at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 30th, and United went on to register a mammoth 5-2 victory in the clash.

With the win secured, it was the performance of ace midfielder Bruno Fernandes that stood out for Manchester United. Bruno scored a hat-trick in the game and even provided an assist as United performed brilliantly to win their first game of the season.

After the clash, Bruno took the match ball home and opened up on his performance and talked about how he hates losing and how delighted he is to have scored the hat-trick.

"I hate losing. Obviously it was a huge week and to end with a win at home today was massive. I said before the game to be honest; there are certain days you feel it. It is one of those days when everything comes to you and you have to take it,” Bruno Fernandes told the BBC.

Michael Carrick hailed the performance of Bruno

After the brilliant performance, Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick came forward and heaped praise on the performance of Bruno Fernandes and talked about how important he is to the side.

"He means a lot. I mean, he's the captain. He's been here for a good number of years now and experienced a whole load of different emotions. Times like today, when you're looking towards certain players to give us that little bit of something else, he did particularly well,” Carrick said.

With one win and one loss in two matches, Manchester United sit in 10th place in the league standings with three points to their name. For their next game, the 2-time league winners will take on Everton. The two sides will meet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool for the clash on September 6, and it could be interesting to see which side manages to come out on top as the two sides meet next week.

Also Read:

'This is what it means': Casemiro hails Lionel Messi after latter's four-goal masterclass against Montreal