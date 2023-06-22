'I am warrior, will do it again' - Igor Stimac explains his aggression in India-Pakistan SAFF Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India head coach Igor Stimac

Indian football team produced a brilliant performance to beat Pakistan by 4-0 in their first game in the South Asian Football Federation 2023 match on Wednesday, June 21. The legendary forward Sunil Chhetri stole the show with a sensational hat-trick at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru while fans also witnessed Indian head coach Igor Stimac receiving a red card for his antics.

India scored two early goals through Chhetri in the first half to take a crucial 2-0 lead. But just before the first-half whistle, a fight broke out between two teams' players on the sidelines. The reason was Stimac, who unnecessarily interfered in the game by knocking out the ball from the Pakistani player's hand who was preparing for a throw-in near the touchline.

Stimac's interference pushed Pakistani players to show a bit of aggression which quickly turned out into a fight. As expected, the officials sent out Stimac with a direct red card and now the Croatian manager will miss India's next game.

Stimac took to Twitter to explain his views on the red card and his aggression. He said that he will do it again when needed to protect his players against unjustified decisions.

"Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions," Stimac tweeted on June 22.

Stimac will sit out India's next match against Nepal on June 24 but is expected to return to the touchline for the crucial Kuwait match on June 27 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. In his absence, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will be leading the Blue Tigers against Nepal.

Latest Sports News