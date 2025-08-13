'I am disappointed and disheartened': Gianluigi Donnarumma pens emotional note ahead of imminent PSG exit PSG's star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is all set to leave the club this summer, and ahead of his imminent exit, the 26-year-old took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for the fans of the club.

Paris:

French football club PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) is looking directly ahead after a mega-successful season that saw them win the UEFA Champions League for the first time. With the new season right around the corner, the club has been looking to explore its goalkeeper options, and that means that Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma will be leaving the club.

With the likes of Manchester United or City circling to acquire the services of Donnarumma, the star keeper’s next destination could be decided very soon. However, one of the biggest highlights of the ongoing transfer saga has been the speculations around Donnarumma’s exit from the club.

Confirming that he will be leaving the club, the 26-year-old took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for the PSG fans, where he outlined how disappointed and disheartened he is that people do not want him at the club anymore.

“To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened,” Donnarumma posted on Instagram.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done. If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it," he added.

Premier League could potentially be Donnarumma’s next destination

With the quality that Donnarumma possesses, it is likely that several clubs will be after the star keeper. Where Manchester United were being deemed as the first destination for the star Italian, the Red Devils’ rivals Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old, and it could be interesting to see where the Italian ends up this summer.

