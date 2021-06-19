Follow us on Image Source : AP France's Karim Benzema controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs France Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch HUN vs FRA Live Online on SonyLIV

Hungary vs France Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch HUN vs FRA Live Online on SonyLIV

When is Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match? Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match will take place on Friday, June 19. What are the timings of Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match? Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Where is Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match? Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match will be played at the Puskás Aréna. Which TV channel will broadcast Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match? Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. Where can you live stream Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match? Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.

World champions France will be looking to book their four straight clean sheets with Karin Benzema returning to strengthen the attack and take the pressure off the defence. Having opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over German, France will be aiming to seal their berth in the Round of 16 against Hungary, who will be heading into the contest on the back of a 0-3 defeat to defending Euro champions Portugal. Hungary will look to tighten the defence that looked weak against Portugal, and press in all areas of the field. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Hungary vs France Live Streaming Euro 2020 online on SonyLIV.