How has France performed against England in FIFA WC history? All you need to know ahead of the bronze final

Miami:

France and England are all set to take on each in the bronze final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that both sides have been eliminated from the semi-finals of the tournament and will now take on each other in a bid to finish in third place.

Notably, the two sides will take on each other at the Miami Gardens on July 19, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. Over the years, both France and England have taken on each other several times, and have a deep history between them as well.

Ahead of the game, many fans would also be wondering how the two sides have fared against each other in the past.

France vs England head-to-head record:

When it comes to FIFA World Cup history, France and England have taken on each other three times in the tournament’s history. In the three matches, England have emerged victorious two times, and France has won just once. However, considering the form of the two sides, many would consider France to be the favourites this time around and to finish in third place in the competition.

What did Didier Deschamps say ahead of the bronze final?

With France all set to take on England in the bronze final, the 2018 champions’ head coach Didier Deschamps took centre stage and talked about the clash. He also revealed how their star forward Kylian Mbappe is all set to feature in the clash as the race for the golden boot is appraching its end.

"Whether they play or not, I have the duty as a head coach to do everything I can to reach tomorrow's objective. I hope that we do, and we must display all the efforts to do so,” Deschamps was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I know that it's the last match and I don't want anybody to cry, and I don't think anybody here will cry. I had the privilege to go through amazing moments and to go also through some more difficult moments, so the end is coming near but life goes on,” he added.

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