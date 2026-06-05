How far can Brazil go in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026? Casemiro rates his side's chances

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament will kick off on June 11th with a total of 48 teams taking on each other in a bid to get their hands on the prestigious title. With the tournament right around the corner, many eyes will be set upon Brazil.

With the inclusion of Neymar in the squad, many fans are hopeful of the side’s chances in the upcoming World Cup. With the likes of Vinicius Jr, Matheus Cunha, and many more stars, it could be interesting to see how Brazil fares in the upcoming tournament.

Ahead of the start of the competition, veteran Brazilian midfielder Casemiro took centre stage and talked about his side’s chances in the tournament. He claimed that Brazil is not the big favourite this time around, but the squad is full of experienced veterans and exciting new talent, which makes them a formidable team.

"We aren’t the big favourites, of course, we’re in good shape; we’ve got a strong squad, with a mix of experience and young talent. Perhaps this time we’re a step behind, but we’re on our toes and that’s always a good thing. We want to go there in good shape and have a great World Cup,” Casemiro said at a FIFA event.

“It has been a difficult cycle with a change of manager, a change of president and a ⁠lot of turmoil. We have only had one year working with the manager, who has excellent experience in football, but in reality we have only ⁠worked together for 40 days. I think we will go into the tournament in strong form,” he added.

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Brazil to take on Morocco in opening World Cup clash

Speaking of Brazil, after playing the pre-World Cup friendlies, the side will kick off its FIFA World Cup campaign by taking on Morocco. The two sides will lock horns at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on June 14, and Brazil will hope to get off to a good start to the tournament. However, taking on Morocco will not prove to be an easy task for the five-time World Cup champions.

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